Rural USDA process stations

Hello.
I am watching 360North and watching media and Alaska Natives and how they are portrayed in the media. Guest speakers.
It got me thinking about what is wrong and what is lacking?
They are looking to rid the USDA inspector for Alaska.
I wonder why they are not putting ‘USDA process stations’ in the Native communities where they can gather products and market them to sell? There are berries, plants, wild meats and seafood that can cater to a global business market?
Make sure you get the highest prices to the products.
The Native corporations can protect this process start to finish, and can use the media and walk us thru it. Leave contact numbers to order products in-state with a discount.
Others around the world pay the higher price for product.
Disperse the funds back to the communities that sold product, with emphasis on cultural issues in communities.
There are many products that are in Alaska rural communities that can bring revenues to regions that are struggling. The price to pay for ‘Wild Alaska Blueberry’ is higher than other blueberries on the market. Adding that makes the value go up, and being the ingredients are natural and wild adds the value. Inspection stations can rid these products of any parasites and/or infestations of other insects on products.
I would like to see this advance to a commercial level.
Take Care,
Elizabeth