Russian River & Upper Kenai River Sockeye Salmon Bag Limits Increased







(Soldotna) – The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) is announcing an increase to the sockeye salmon bag limit to six fish per day and twelve in possession for the Russian River and a section of the mainstem Kenai River. This regulatory change is effective 12:01 a.m. Thursday, June 25 through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

The section of the mainstem Upper Kenai River includes the area that extends from Skilak Lake upstream to ADF&G regulatory markers located approximately 300 yards upstream of the public boat launch at Sportsman’s Landing (this includes the Russian River Sanctuary Area) and the Russian River from its mouth upstream to an ADF&G marker located approximately 600 yards downstream from the Russian River Falls.

As of June 22, 2026, 22,375 sockeye salmon have passed the Russian River weir. The lower bound of the early-run Russian River sockeye salmon biological escapement goal (BEG) of 22,000 – 42,000 sockeye salmon has been exceeded and projections indicate the upper bound of the escapement goal will be exceeded.

“Fish passage at the weir has been strong and is projected to exceed the escapement goal” stated Cook Inlet Management Coordinator Patrick Fowler. “Given the strength of the run, it is appropriate to increase bag and possession limits, providing additional harvest opportunity.”

Anglers are reminded to remove fish carcasses whole or gutted/gilled from the Russian River clear water. If you clean your catch, take fish to the mainstem Kenai River cleaning tables located at the confluence and ferry crossing to fillet and chop-up sockeye salmon carcasses into small pieces and throw the pieces into deep, flowing waters. Please respect habitat and cultural resource protection sites that are fenced or roped off, stay on the established trails and boardwalks, and use public restroom facilities in the campgrounds and ferry areas. Please keep all personal belongings, including stringers of fish closely attended.

For additional information, please contact the Soldotna ADF&G office at (907) 262-9368.