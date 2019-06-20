Safe Streets Task Force Arrests Suspect in Saturday’s Credit Union I Robbery

Alaska Native News Jun 20, 2019.

APD says that the Anchorage Safe Street Task Force, which is a partnership of the FBI and the Anchorage Police Department and other federal and state law enforcement agencies, arrested the suspect in Saturday’s armed robbery of the Credit Union I financial institution on DeBarr Road.

The Task Force credits the arrest to multiple tips that they received through CrimeStoppers. APD says, “This arrest is an example of the important and successful partnership the Crime Stoppers program has with the community and law enforcement in making our community safe for all.”

The identity of the suspect has yet to be revealed in the federal investigation.

The suspect, dressed in a Seattle Seahawks sweatshirt and wearing a mask, entered the credit union armed with handgun and discharged his weapon into the ceiling as he demanded money from the tellers before fleeing the scene.

A SWAT perimeter was set up as APD sought the fleeing suspect. That search was ultimately unsuccessful.





