Salcha Man Dies in Encounter with SERT Teams on Friday





A Salcha man perished in a deadly standoff with the Northern Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and members of Southcentral SERT on Friday morning according to a report by Alaska State Troopers.

The two SERT teams deployed to a Salcha residence on Friday morning to serve multiple warrants to 35-year-old Scott W. Hottinger at 7 am on Friday that would end in a deadly encounter.

Hottinger had multiple warrants that included an outstanding no-bail arrest warrant for probation violation in a previous kidnapping case issued on July 2nd, 2021, as well as a $5,000 felony arrest warrant issued on September 9th for Domestic Violence Assault II. Additionally, Hottinger had another $2,500 arrest warrant for a previous assault case issued on September 16th of 2021.

When the SERT teams arrived at the residence, Hottinger came out of the home armed with a firearm and began shouting. As he continued to shout he began moving towards the officers as the officers identified themselves.

When Hottinger discharged his weapon the officers returned fire fatally wounding Hottinger.

“The SERT member(s) that discharged their duty weapon will be placed on administrative leave for 72 hours and will be identified 72 hours after the incident per Department of Public Safety policy,” troopers stated.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigations took over the investigation. Once that investigation is complete, it will be turned over for review by the Alaska Office of Special Prosecutions.

AST said that “The Northern Special Emergency Reaction Team is made up of Alaska State Troopers, Fairbanks Police Department officers, and North Slope Borough Police Department law enforcement officers. The Southcentral Special Emergency Reaction Team is made up of Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers.”



