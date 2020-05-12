Salcha Man Missing after Attempting to Rescue His Dog from Tanana River Sunday

Alaska Native News on May 12, 2020.

Troopers say the search and investigation into a 22-year-old Salcha man who disappeared into the Tanana River while attempting to rescue his dog shortly after noon on Sunday is continuing.

Fairbanks-based AST were notified by witnesses at 12:07 pm that Alfaz Sajd Khan of Salcha, was fishing on the Tanana River when his dog went into the river and he attempted to retrieve it. It was reported that Khan was seen approximately 50 yards from the shore struggling to make it back to the bank. He submerged and was not seen again according to the report.

The dog managed to make it back to shore safely.

“University Fire Department, Airport Fire and Rescue, Fairbanks AST, Fairbanks AWT and Helo 5 responded to the area in an attempt to locate Khan. Also responding is PAWS and WSAR to help search the water and shoreline. Investigation to continue,” troopers said.





