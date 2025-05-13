Sanders, Democrats Call Trump’s Bluff on Drug Price Executive Order





“If Trump is serious,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders, “he will support legislation I will soon be introducing to make sure we pay no more for prescription drugs than people in other major countries.”



If U.S. President Donald Trump actually wants to curb out-of-control prescription drug prices, he’ll throw his support behind legislative efforts instead of trying to do so unilaterally—an approach that’s unlikely to survive legal challenges.

That was the message that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and congressional Democrats sent to the White House after Trump signed an executive order Monday aimed at pushing “pharmaceutical manufacturers to bring prices for American patients in line with comparably developed nations.”

The order resembles an effort that a federal judge blocked during Trump’s first term after the pharmaceutical industry mobilized against it.

Sanders, a longtime proponent of legislative action to address exorbitant medicine prices, said he agrees it is “an outrage that the American people pay, by far, the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs.”

“As Trump well knows, his executive order will be thrown out by the courts,” said Sanders. “If Trump is serious about making real change rather than just issuing a press release, he will support legislation I will soon be introducing to make sure we pay no more for prescription drugs than people in other major countries. If Republicans and Democrats come together on this legislation, we can get it passed in a few weeks.”

Sanders and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) have previously teamed up on a bill that would end drugmakers’ monopoly control over a medication and allow generic competition if it is priced higher in the U.S. than in other rich nations.

An analysis released last year by the RAND Corporation estimated that prescription drug prices in the U.S. are, on average, 2.78 times higher than prices in Canada, Germany, France, and other comparable countries.

Khanna wrote on social media that he supports Trump’s “effort to ensure Americans do not pay more for drugs than those in other countries.” But, like Sanders, Khanna warned the executive order is likely doomed to fail.

“Instead of an EO that will get challenged again by Big Pharma, why not work with Bernie Sanders and me to make this law,” the California Democrat wrote.

The pharmaceutical industry has made its opposition to Trump’s latest order clear. In a statement, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America CEO Stephen Ubl claimed that “importing foreign prices from socialist countries would be a bad deal for American patients and workers.”

“It would mean less treatments and cures and would jeopardize the hundreds of billions our member companies are planning to invest in America,” Ubl added, rehashing a common and false industry talking point.

Since taking office, Trump has repeatedly claimed to support aggressive action to bring down drug prices while simultaneously working to roll back progress toward that goal. Last month, as Common Dreamsreported, Trump signed an executive order aimed at delaying Medicare price negotiations for a broad category of prescription drugs.

The price negotiations began during the Biden administration following Democratic lawmakers’ passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, a law whose drug pricing provisions have so far withstood Big Pharma’s legal onslaught.

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said in response to the president’s executive order that “Donald Trump is all hat and no cattle when it comes to lowering the price of prescription drugs.”

“Trump spent his entire first term blathering about Big Pharma, but in the end he always backed down instead of fighting for American seniors and families,” said Wyden. “Democrats took on Big Pharma and won by finally giving Medicare the power to negotiate lower drug prices on behalf of seniors and capping their out-of-pocket costs for expensive prescriptions. If Trump was serious about lowering drug prices, he would work with Congress to strengthen Medicare drug price negotiations, not just sign a piece of paper.”

