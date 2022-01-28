Saturday Night Assault Victim Dies from Injuries, Suspect Arrested on Manslaughter Charges





Anchorage Police report that they made an arrest on Thursday in the death of 44-year-old Carl McGeary, who died as the result of injuries he sustained in a beating that occurred on last Saturday.

McGeary was picked up by the Anchorage Safety Patrol outside in the area of the 700-block of 4th Avenue on Saturday night. He was transported to the Anchorage Jail after being suspected of intoxication. But, when ASP officers attempted to remove him from thhe van, they found him unresponsive and medics were called in to transport him to a local hospital.

On Monday, the hospital contacted APD in regards to the suspicious circumstances and life-threatening injuries that McGeary had sustained two days prior and an investigation into the assault was opened.

During the investigation, detectives interviewed witnesses and it was confirmed that McGeary was assaulted outside on 4th Avenue and a suspect was identified.

On Wednesday, McGeary died from the injuries he sustained the Saturday before.

The suspect, 21-year-old George Murfitt, who had been identified in the investigation, was taken into custody at his residence on Thursday after an arrest warrant was obtained.

After questioning, Murfitt was transported to the Anchorage Jail where he was remanded on charges of Manslaughter.





