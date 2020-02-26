Savoonga Man Arrested on Sexual Assault of a Minor/Assault Charges Tuesday

Alaska Native News on Feb 25, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers report that on Tuesday, AST, after requesting and receiving a warrant for 23-year-old Billy Jackson, traveled to the community of Savoonga on St Lawrence Island and placed him under arrest on charges of Sexual Assault of a Minor I-DV and Assault I-DV.

The investigation leading to the warrant spanned two weeks and had its beginning on February 12th, when they received a report of the assault in Savoonga.

According to troopers, Jackson “had engaged in sexual penetration with his minor child and caused her physical injury by means of a dangerous instrument.”

Following his arrest, Jackson was transported to Nome where he was remanded at the Anvil Mountain Correctional Center with his bail set at $25,000.