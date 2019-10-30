Scammon Bay Brother Jailed in Shooting Death of His Sibling

Alaska State Troopers, this week revealed the names of the victim and suspect in the deadly shooting incident in Scammon Bay that occurred on October 20th.

It was at approximately 8 pm on the 20th that troopers were informed of a shooting incident involving two brothers in that occurred in the community. Weather prohibited a response by AST and during the early morning hours of the next day, they were informed that the victim, now identified as 35-year-old Edward Aguchak, succumbed to his injuries. Weather had also barred medivac aircraft from flying to the community.

Village police took Edward’s brother, 36-year-old Hank Aguchack into custody to await the arrival of troopers. Troopers, along with an Assistant District Attorney, traveled when weather broke later that day. H. Aguchak was transported to and remanded at the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel and charged with Murder II and Manslaughter.