Schools Locked Down and Homer Teen Arrested on Terroristic Threatening Charges Tuesday





The schools in the Kenai Penninsula School District were placed on a soft lockdown on Tuesday morning after a Homer teen threatened to commit a school shooting, troopers reported.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations contacted Alaska State Troopers at 7:47 am on Tuesday and informed them that they had been notified that a 16-year-old teen in Homer had made “multiple comments on a Tik Tok livestream earlier that morning threatening to commit a school shooting,” and then had threatened the person that was conducting the livestream.

Because it was not known which school was in potential danger, all schools in the area were locked down as troopers conducted an investigation.

Troopers contacted the teen at his residence and after an interview, the teen was taken into custody and charged with Terroristic Threatening II and turned over to the Kenai Peninsula Youth Facility.

After the teen was taken into custody the lockdown was lifted.



