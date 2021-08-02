Seabee Aircraft Makes Parks Highway Forced Landing, Hits Powerline Sunday







At 6:20 pm on Sunday evening, AST received a call reporting a downed aircraft near mile 95 of the Parks Highway and immediately responded to the scene.

When troopers arrived at the location they found a SeaBee pusher prop aircraft in the ditch on the northbound side of the highway near a downed powerline.

According to the pilot, he lost engine power and was forced to make an emergency landing on the highway. During the forced landing, the aircraft clipped the powerline.

The Talkeetna Fire Department responded to the scene and secured the powerline.

AST said the aircraft was moved to minimize any further incidents and the FAA was notified.





