Seafood processing industry recruiting Alaskans now for 2022 salmon season





ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Seafood processing employers are now recruiting for more than 3,200 workers for the 2022 salmon and other fishery seasons. Alaskans looking for spring and summer employment have ample opportunities in the seafood processing industry.

Many employers offer transportation and room and board for those who successfully complete a work contract. Jobs begin as early as April 2022 and last three to six months. Alaskans seeking to work in the seafood processing industry can apply for openings in a variety of shore-based Alaska locations, on-board floating processors, or at-sea processing ships.

The seafood processing industry works in partnership with the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development to provide Alaskans the opportunity to earn significant income. Seafood processing jobs are a good fit for those who enjoy physical work, want to establish a work history, see more of Alaska, and have the chance to earn money quickly.

“Our state’s seafood industry benefits from a strong, home-grown workforce,” said Commissioner Dr. Tamika L. Ledbetter. “I encourage participation in these rewarding occupations and invite interested job seekers to contact our Seafood Employment Office or their local Alaska Job Center for application assistance.”

The Seafood Employment Office in the Anchorage Midtown Job Center, 3301 Eagle St., hosts frequent seafood processing recruitments for various employers. One notable event is the At-Sea Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 1, 2022, featuring multiple employers with the At-Sea Processors Association. To learn more about working in the Alaska seafood processing industry:

Watch a 15-minute seafood processing orientation: jobs.alaska.gov/seafood

View and apply for seafood-processor jobs in AlaskaJobs: jobs.alaska.gov

View seafood processing recruitment fliers: jobs.alaska.gov and click “SEAFOOD RECRUITMENTS”

Like the Alaska Department of Labor & Workforce Development on Facebook for recruitment fliers and events: https://www.facebook.com/alaskalabor

Contact the Seafood Employment Office at the Anchorage Midtown Job Center for details on upcoming recruitments by calling (907) 269-4746 or emailing dol.seafood@alaska.gov

###





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

