Search Concludes for Non-Existant Fourth Victim in Tuesday Anchorage Crash

While the investigation into the fatal Tuesday morning accident on Minnesota near Hillcrest Drive is continuing, the search for the fourth victim has concluded.

While it was initially indicated that there were four persons in the SUV that crashed and ejected its occupants, it is now known that only three were in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

One person, the lone male in the vehicle, was killed when ejected and the two female victims were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The names of those involved remain undisclosed as authorities work to notify next of kin.

Divers searched Westchester Lagoon in vain for the presumed fourth victim.