Search Continues for Beechcraft Bonanza Last Reported in Cape Yakataga Area

An Alaska Air National Guard HC-130J Combat King II operated by aircrew from the 211th Rescue Squadron, 176th Wing, surveys Malemute Drop Zone during aerial training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)
Alaska State Troopers report that search efforts are ongoing for a Beechcraft Bonanza that was reported overdue at 12:15 pm on Sunday afternoon.

AST says that Alaska Wildlife Troopers were notified by the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center (RCC) of the aircraft that was due in Ketchikan from Glennallen that departed there at 8:50 am that morning.

The aircraft was reported to be occupied by two persons.

The last communication with the aircraft was when it was 18 miles inland from Cape Yakataga.

While an Alaska Air National Guard HC-130 launched on Monday morning to take up the search, troopers say poor weather conditions have hampered further search efforts.

Next of kin were notified of the situation as search efforts continue.


