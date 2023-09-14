Search Continues for James Burk Last Seen on Saturday in Nenana





Alaska State Troopers report that the search for 67-year-old James Burk of Manley, who was last seen on Saturday is continuing.

Troopers were alerted on Monday that Burk had not returned as expected on Sunday after he had embarked on an overnight trip in his boat from the boat launch at Nenana.

The DPS HELO-2 searched the Tanana River by air while ground searchers from Manley and Minto searched the river by boat. The efforts showed no results on Monday.

On Tuesday as the search continued, HELO-2 would discover Burk’s boat submerged, three miles downstream of the confluence of the Tolovana and Tanana Rivers, but the victim was nowhere to be found.

The boat was pulled from the river on Wednesday.

Search efforts continue.



