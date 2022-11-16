Search Continues for Missing Selawik Snow Machiners





Authorities continue to search for two overdue snowmachiners in the Selawik area for the third day according to AST.

At 6:20 pm on Sunday, Selawik residents 41-year-old Selawik resident Timothy Snyder and 20-year-old Selawik resident Jane Kaiser were reported overdue by the Northwest Arctic Borough Search and Rescue Coordinator.

According to the AST dispatch, Snyder and Kaiser had departed Selawik at 2 am on Sunday morning to check their fishing nets near Selawik Lake. When the day progressed and the duo did not return a ground search of the area was carried out. That search would locate the snowmachiner’s trailer abandoned near the mouth of the Selawik River but no clue of Snyder or Kaiser’s whereabouts were found.

On Monday an air search was conducted that bore no fruit.

The search continues.



