Search Continues for Missing Tuntutuliak Man on Kuskokwim River

Alaska State Troopers report that as of yesterday afternoon, 29-year-old Patrick Nick is still missing from a boating mishap on the Kuskokwim River despite a search that has spanned two days.

At just before 1 am on Wednesday, Bethel-based troopers received a report that Nick’s 20-foot riverboat was taking on water upstream from Tuntutuliak. The Rescue Coordination Center was contacted as was the US Coast Guard and several assets took up the search.

A SAR team was delayed due to weather, but took up the search on Thursday and at about 1:40 pm they located Nick’s boat overturned in deep water on the river.

The location of the vessel was relayed to RCC and search teams and efforts will continue as weather permits.