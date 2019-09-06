Search Continues for Missing Tuntutuliak Man on Kuskokwim River

Alaska State Troopers report that as of yesterday afternoon, 29-year-old Patrick Nick is still missing from a boating mishap on the Kuskokwim River despite a search that has spanned two days.

At just before 1 am on Wednesday, Bethel-based troopers received a report that Nick’s 20-foot riverboat was taking on water upstream from Tuntutuliak. The Rescue Coordination Center was contacted as was the US Coast Guard and several assets took up the search.

A SAR team was delayed due to weather, but took up the search on Thursday and at about 1:40 pm they located Nick’s boat overturned in deep water on the river.

The location of the vessel was relayed to RCC and search teams and efforts will continue as weather permits.

Written by: Alaska Native News on Sep 6, 2019.