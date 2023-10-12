Search Continues on the Kuskokwim for Alexander Henry





On Tuesday morning, Alaska State Troopers were notified that a boat with three aboard has capsized near Bethel on the Kuskokwim River.

According to the incident report, one of the boaters was pulled from the river alivber, but a second, identified as Brenton Napoka age 26 of Tuluksak, was deceased.

The third boater, identified as Alexander Henry, age 31 of Akiachak, has yet to be located.

Bethel Search and Rescue, Alaska State Troopers, and the National Guard took up search efforts, with the National Guard searching by air.

Local search groups from Bethel, Akaichak, Kwethluk, and Napaskiak are also participating in the search for Henry.

Napoka’s next of kin was notified of his passing.

The search continues.



