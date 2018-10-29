Search Efforts for Nome Man Overboard Ultimately Unsuccessful

Alaska Native News Oct 29, 2018.

Recovery efforts for a man lost overboard near Nome on Friday were unsuccessful as of Monday AST reports.

A report of a man overboard was received by Nome-based Alaska State Troopers at approximately 8:49 am. 56-year-old Anthony Shelp was out on a fishing vessel with family members when he fell overboard.

Shelp’s family members attempted to pull Shelp back aboard but were unable to do so. The U.S. Coast Guard responded along with Nome Search and Rescue and set up a search utilizing boats and helicopter.

Inclement weather hampered search efforts and the search proved unfruitful.