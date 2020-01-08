Search for Eluding Suspicious Driver in Soldotna Results in Arrest on Multiple Warrants

Alaska Native News on Jan 8, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers were alerted of a suspicious vehicle in the Seclusion/Brown’s Lake area late Monday night and responded to the location at 11:22 pm.

When they arrived in the area, they located the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it and make contact. Instead, the vehicle took off and a short pursuit was carried out. A short time later, the vehicle went off the road and got stuck in a ditch at the intersection of Seclusion and Lourdes and the driver, later identified as 37-year-old Soldotna resident Jordan Newton “bailed out” of the vehicle and fled into the woods, troopers reported.

For almost two hours, in -25 degree conditions, troopers tracked the suspect. They identified the suspect as Newton and would later find him at a residence. He was found to have two active warrants for his arrest. The first warrant was for failure to appear for a bail hearing on a 17 various misconduct counts for drugs and weapons. The second warrant was for violating his conditions of release. Each warrant was for $5,500.

As a result of the newest incident, Newton was also charged with Failure to Stop for a Peace Officer I, Driving While License Revoked, Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance III, and Violating Conditions of Release.

Newton was transported to Kenai and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility on the warrants and new charges and held without bail pending arraignment.

Vinelink shows Newton remains in custody at Wildwood.