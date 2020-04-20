Search Suspended Following no Sign of Togiak Snowmachiner

Alaska Native News on Apr 19, 2020.

After a final air search in the Togiak/Akiak area comprised of searchers from US Fish and Wildlife, Army National Guard, and AWT pilots on Thursday, the search for 69-year-old snow machine Albert Kvamme was suspended troopers report.

Kvamme, of Togiak departed Akiak destined for Togiak on April 11th, and searchers believe he never got far from the Akiak area. Ground searchers from Togiak began searching the Togiak area and found no signs that Kvamme had made it to that area. Subsequent searches by Akiak ground searchers, RCC in Bethel and other multiple air assets from Dillingham and Bethel uncovered no sign of snowmachine tracks in the mountains along the route and also saw no sign along the rivers where the waters are open and snow cover is described as sparse.

The search will remain suspended barring any further additional information.