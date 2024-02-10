SEARHC Announces Minimum Base Pay Increase





JUNEAU, Alaska – SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium (SEARHC) is committed to its 2024 strategic goal of becoming the employer of choice. As part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the overall compensation structure, SEARHC is proud to announce a new $25/hour minimum salary for all, direct- hire employees. The increase impacts both new hires and current team members who earn below the new minimum base pay for their position and reinforces our dedication to fair and equitable compensation. It also reinforces our obligation to our employees and the greater Southeast Alaska community to attract and retain our valued team members and provide the best healthcare for our patients.

“By investing in our employees’ well-being, work satisfaction and professional growth through this and other changes, we not only strengthen the organization for long-term success, but we also position ourselves as the employer of choice within the healthcare sector,” said Charles Clement, President & Chief Executive Officer.

“We understand the vital role our people have in our success, and we are invested in our employees’ well-being and financial security,” said Scott Jungwirth, Vice President of Human Resources. “This pay increase reflects SEARHC’s commitment to providing competitive compensation and builds on our comprehensive incentives and benefits packages to recruit and retain top talent.”

SEARHC continues to monitor and will adjust compensation accordingly to align with the shifting healthcare market and industry benchmarks. Additionally, the organization offers a robust benefits package that aligns with SEARHC’s mission and values, emphasizing our commitment to providing the best healthcare and promoting a healthy balance of mind, body and spirit.

To explore career opportunities at SEARHC, visit search.org/careers or call 907.463.4000 today.

Established in 1975, SEARHC is one of the largest Native-run healthcare organizations in the United States. As an independent and nonprofit health Consortium, SEARHC provides health-related services in 27 communities throughout Southeast Alaska. Visit searhc.org for more information.



