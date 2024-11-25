Secretary of the Interior opens additional 11 million acres for Alaska Native Veterans





Action follows through on Central Yukon Resource Management Plan recommendation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska. The Secretary of the Interior has signed Public Land Order 7952 opening an additional 11.1 million acres of BLM-managed public lands in central Alaska for selection under the Alaska Native Vietnam-era Veteran Land Allotment Program. With this order , the Department has increased the total land available to eligible Alaska Native veterans to almost 39 million acres , up from the approximately 1 million acres available for selection in 2019.

There are approximately 1,900 Alaska Native Vietnam-era veterans eligible to select a 160-acre land entitlement under ANVLAP, a program created by the John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act of 2019.

The Secretary’s action follows through on a recommendation made by the BLM in the recently finalized Central Yukon Resource Management Plan . The Central Yukon plan recommended the Secretary open these lands to selection by eligible Alaska Native veterans through partial revocation of certain ANCSA 17(d)(1) withdrawals.

“The Alaska Native veterans that served our country deserve our service in return, which is why our Dingell Act work has been a top priority for us,” said BLM Alaska State Director Steve Cohn. “I’m proud to announce this public land order today that expands the acreage available to these veterans and hope this encourages more veterans to apply for their allotments.”

The Dingell Act created ANVLAP as the primary vehicle to convey lands to Alaska Native veterans who were on active duty from Aug. 5, 1964, to Dec. 31, 1971, and missed the opportunity to apply for allotments. Unlike previous laws authorizing allotments to Alaska Natives, the Dingell Act doesn’t require proof of occupancy, opening more opportunities for veterans to successfully apply for and receive up to 160 acres. Eligible Alaska Native veterans have until Dec. 29, 2025, to apply.

The BLM is still seeking contact information for the last 150 known eligible veterans. Please visit the ANVLAP page to find out if you or someone you know qualifies.



