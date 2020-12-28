Seeking public comments on Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine distribution







A meeting to take public comments about phase 1B – which includes those aged 75 and older and front-line essential workers – of Alaska’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution will be held online this afternoon, Dec. 28.

The Alaska Vaccine Allocation Advisory Committee will use these comments, along with recommendations from CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, to inform their own recommendations on how to distribute Alaska’s allocation of vaccines equitably within the state.

You can provide your input in the following ways:

Due to the number of participants already signed up to provide comments live during the meeting, written comments are strongly encouraged and may be submitted at form.jotform.com/203526539420149 Written comments for all phases of allocation planning will be accepted on an ongoing basis.

Participate in the public comment meeting on Monday, Dec. 28, from 4-5 p.m. through Zoom. Register for the event or sign up to give a comment live at alaska.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_So9DXySqRPGimG1k24oKOA You may call in to the meeting at 253-215-8782, using webinar ID: 828 6699 4770 The public comment session will also be shared on the DHSS Facebook page



Learn more about COVID-19 vaccine availability at covidvax.alaska.gov. Information about the committee and it’s process is available at the Vaccine Allocation Advisory Committee information page.





