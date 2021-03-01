Selawik Power and Water Response Supported by Regional and State Agencies







JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA –The State Emergency Operations Center continues to be in contact with the City of Selawik in order to gain status updates on the response to the disruption of electricity and subsequent water and sewer infrastructure damage following extreme cold temperatures.

The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium (ANTHC) has been working with Selawik to expedite the installation of a temporary potable water point at the water plant; the plan has now been revised to install two temporary potable water points next week, with expected completion by the end of the week. ANTHC is also working on efforts to provide additional sanitation supplies requested by the community.

The Alaska Village Electric Cooperative (AVEC) continues to work to restore full power to residents. AVEC is currently waiting for parts in order to repair power generation equipment. Until repairs are made, power will remain limited.

The Northwest Arctic Borough authorized funds to the community, which has been used to purchase water for families displaced due to frozen water lines. The Borough also provided funding to ANTHC to purchase fuel to heat the water plant.

The community is preparing an estimate of the funding needed to thaw and clear frozen water and sewer lines to some of the homes.







The City of Selawik issued a local disaster declaration on Tuesday, Feb. 16th, 2021, and requested state assistance to ensure the community has electrical and water services, and to provide funding to complete repairs.

The State Emergency Operations Center continues to gather information that will be used to make a determination about which recovery funding options will be required.

To view a previous Selawik Press Release visit: https://dmva.alaska.gov/…/PressRe…/Modals/2021/02/21-012

###





