Selawik Woman Arrested on Attempted Murder/Assault Charges in Connection with Injured Infant

Alaska State Troopers revealed that a Selawik woman has been arrested and jailed on attempted murder and assault charges following a report of a nine-month-old infant being treated for injuries at the Selawik clinic on Sunday.

Troopers were informed of the injured infant at 5:46 pm on Sunday and opened an investigation with 26-year-old Albertha Davis as the prime suspect.

As a result of their investigation, Davis was placed under arrest on Attempted Murder I and Assault II-Injury w/weapon charges and transported to Kotzebue where she was remanded to the Kotzebue Regional Jail.

She was arraigned on the charges Monday afternoon.