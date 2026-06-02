Sen. Myers Retiring from Senate







Juneau, AK – Senator Robb Myers (R – North Pole) announced his retirement from the Legislature and endorsed Representative Frank Tomaszewski (R – Fairbanks) to succeed him in the Senate.

“I appreciate the deep trust the residents of Fairbanks and North Pole have placed in me to represent them for the last six years,” Senator Myers said. “At this point in time, I need to take a step back from Juneau and focus on my wife and kids for the next season in my life.”

Commenting on the future, Senator Myers said, “The district will be in good hands for the next four years with Representative Frank Tomaszewski stepping into the Senate seat. As a family man, a business owner, deep roots in the district, and time in both the borough and state levels of government, he has the values and experience that will give him a great foundation as he joins the Senate.”

Representative Tomaszewski, who has proudly served House District 34 for the last four years, expressed deep gratitude for Senator Myers’ leadership and dedication to the community.

“Senator Robb Myers has done a tremendous job representing Senate District Q,” said Representative Tomaszewski. “I deeply appreciate his hard work, his unwavering service, and his strong dedication to our community. He leaves behind big shoes to fill, and I wish him the absolute best in his next chapter.”

Building on his four years of legislative experience in Juneau, Representative Tomaszewski is ready to step up and bring a proven, honest voice to the entire Senate District. As a 47-year district resident, local entrepreneur, and family man, Representative Tomaszewski’s roots run deep in the community he seeks to represent.

“Having represented House District 34, I understand the unique challenges and opportunities our region faces,” Representative Tomaszewski stated. “I am fully committed to representing every constituent across the entirety of Senate District Q. My pledge to the people of this district is simple: I will serve you with the utmost honesty, transparency, and integrity. I will continue to fight for fiscal responsibility, economic growth, and the traditional values that make our community a great place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Senator Myers intends to keep a keen interest and remain available for politics in the future. Alaska is his home, and he plans to continue to create a state where his children will have a life as adults. “Life has a lot of seasons, and pulling back for this season does not mean that I’m done with politics for good,” said the Senator. “I need to focus my life closer to home for now as my kids are growing up.”

Senator Myers will serve through the end of his term in January.