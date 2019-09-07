Sen. Wilson Welcomes More Mental Health Treatment Options for Alaskans

WASILLA – Sen. David Wilson, R-Wasilla, Chairman of the Senate Health and Social Services Committee, welcomed the approval Tuesday of the state’s behavioral health portion of its Medicaid Section 1115 Demonstration Project.
 
A 1115 waiver allows the Department of Health and Social Services to address behavioral health needs for Medicaid recipients with, or at-risk of, serious mental illness, severe emotional disturbance, and substance use disorders.
 
“The approval of this final component of the waiver means the department, under Commissioner Crum’s leadership, is well on its way to reaching its goal of effective, cost-efficient, and high-quality integrated care,” said Sen. Wilson.
 
The waiver will help Alaskans gain access to mental health services, including residential treatment for substance use disorder, partial hospitalization program services for substance use disorder and behavioral health, adult mental health residential services, and mobile outreach and crisis response services.
 
“By addressing gaps in the continuum of care, this systemic approach ensures access to the right services at the right time in the right setting,” Sen. Wilson added. “It will save lives and improve the health of Alaskans.”
 
