Senate Bill 208 strengthens Alaska’s industrial hemp industry











Palmer, AK — Senate Bill 208, signed into law Monday, delivers important reforms to Alaska’s industrial hemp program, providing growers with a more flexible, risk-based regulatory framework while maintaining safeguards for consumers and the agricultural industry.

The legislation recognizes industrial hemp as an agricultural crop in Alaska and updates the state’s regulatory program to better accommodate growers of different sizes and risk levels.

Among the reforms are the creation of a micro-grower category, with scaled reporting, inspection, testing and fee requirements, as well as a tiered testing system that considers crop history and past compliance. The law also provides for reduced or waived fees for micro-growers.

Rep. Kevin McCabe, R-Big Lake, praised the legislation as an important step toward allowing Alaska’s hemp industry to grow while maintaining appropriate oversight.

“Alaska’s industrial hemp growers deserve a regulatory system that recognizes the difference between a small agricultural operation and a large-scale producer,” he said. “Senate Bill 208 takes a common-sense approach by creating a risk-based system, reducing unnecessary burdens on small growers, and giving producers a path to correct problems rather than automatically destroying an agricultural crop. This is good policy for Alaska agriculture and good policy for the people who are working to build this industry.”

The legislation also streamlines transportation requirements.

“We can protect the integrity of Alaska’s hemp program without creating regulations that make it unnecessarily difficult for Alaskans to participate,” McCabe said. “I’m pleased to see the state take a more practical approach that gives responsible growers an opportunity to succeed.”