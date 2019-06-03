Senate Democrats Comment on Fundamental PFD Funding Change in Senate Bill 1002
JUNEAU – Today, the Senate Majority introduced Senate Bill 1002, which proposes to use money from the Statutory Budget Reserve (SBR), the Higher Education Fund, and the Permanent Fund Earnings Reserve Account (ERA) to pay a $1,600 Dividend. Members of the Alaska Senate Democrats have issued the following statements:
“The Permanent Fund Dividend was established so Alaskans directly benefit from the subsurface resources we all collectively own. Severing the dividend from the Permanent Fund breaks the compact we have had with Alaskans for the last 37 years to share our resource wealth. Draining our state savings account and using funds designated to keep our best and brightest students here in Alaska just compounds this mistake.” – Senator Bill Wielechowski
(D-Anchorage)
“Using the Higher Education Fund to pay a Permanent Fund Dividend doesn’t make sense. Raising more barriers to paying for college hurts the economy and limits opportunity. Our state needs a real plan that pays a sustainable dividend Alaskans can count on for the long-term. This falls short.” – Senator Jesse Kiehl
(D-Juneau)
“It is wrong to take money from the Higher Education Fund that seeks to incentivize young Alaskans to work hard and achieve a post-secondary education. All members of the Senate Democrats support a constitutional amendment to guarantee a Permanent Fund Dividend. This is the only way we can protect a sustainable and meaningful dividend for future generations.” – Senator Elvi Gray-Jackson
(D-Anchorage)