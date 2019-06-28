Senate Democrats Condemn Governor Dunleavy’s Vetoes
Governor Dunleavy’s Vetoes Illustrates Lack of Vision for Alaska
ANCHORAGE-Today, Governor Dunleavy announced over $400 million in vetoes to the Fiscal Year 2020 operating budget. Among the vetoes, the Governor stripped $130 million from the University of Alaska, $50 million from Medicaid, forward funding of public education, and completely eliminated the Senior Benefits program. Members of the Senate Democrats issued the following statements:
“Governor Dunleavy simply doesn’t value public education in Alaska. The majority of his cuts cripple our University system – which should be a world-renowned leader in Arctic and global research, and takes away certainty for public schools, educators, and families,” said Senate Democratic Leader Tom Begich
(D-Anchorage). “The consequence of Governor Dunleavy’s mission will be to drive young adults and families out of this state, which in turn will have a significant impact on our economy.”
“The University has been on the chopping block for the past four years. The legislature has made great strides in working with the University to cut costs but also make efforts to turn our University into a magnet for the best and brightest,” said Senator Scott Kawasaki
(D-Fairbanks). “Governor Dunleavy continues to exemplify his contempt for quality pre-K through University education in Alaska. We must shed this style of politics, unite around a common vision for Alaska, and come together to build a University we are all proud of.”
“Governor Dunleavy is continuing his war on seniors by completely defunding the Senior Benefits program that thousands of fixed low-income seniors use to buy groceries, medicine, and energy,” said Senator Elvi Gray-Jackson
(D-Anchorage). “These are Alaskans who built this state, and I will work diligently with my colleagues to overturn this action and give seniors the surety they respectfully deserve.”
“I continue to be amazed by this Governor’s lack of compassion, vision, and ability to work with others to build a better Alaska,” said Senator Donny Olson
(D-Golovin). “Stripping millions of dollars out of Medicaid and turning thousands of the most vulnerable Alaskans to expensive emergency room visits that will be passed on to all consumers is short-sighted, and exhibits his lack of understanding of the needs of all Alaskans.”
“Governor Dunleavy has cut resources for kids, seniors, and the most vulnerable Alaskans, but leaves unscathed the $1.2 billion in oil tax credits to the wealthiest corporations in the world,” said Senator Bill Wielechowski
(D-Anchorage). “We must refocus our priorities on providing opportunities for all Alaskans to succeed, not only the wealthiest among us.”
“Governor Dunleavy demands a false choice between smaller Permanent Fund Dividends and crashing Alaska’s future,” said Senator Jesse Kiehl
(D-Juneau). “The governor’s vetoes today would crash Alaska’s economy and trash our future. Now it’s up to the legislature to protect our state—for this generation and the next.”