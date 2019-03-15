Senate Democrats Issue Letter to Governor Dunleavy on Statutorily Required Fiscal Plan

Since taking office on December 3, 2018, Governor Dunleavy has yet to submit his 10-year fiscal plan to the legislature. Governor Dunleavy provided his FY 2020 budget proposal to the legislature on February 13, 2019.
“Governor Dunleavy has proposed massive cuts to seniors, kids, the University, and rural Alaska but has provided no direction to the legislature on his long-range plan to ensure Alaska’s fiscal health and stability,” said Senator Bill Wielechowski (D-Anchorage). “These statutory requirements establish important tools that the legislature and the public need to understand and evaluate Governor Dunleavy’s objectives and vision for Alaska.”
“I encourage Governor Dunleavy to submit his plan as soon as possible so the legislature can understand his proposed budget and the impacts of his massive cuts into the future,” said Senate Democratic Leader Tom Begich (D-Anchorage). “Governor Dunleavy has provided little, if any, real detail about the effects of his budget on Alaskans. The legislature must have transparency from his administration if we are to vet his proposals thoroughly and properly.”
Senate Democrats are requesting Governor Dunleavy provide his fiscal plan immediately to the legislature and ensure it is available to the public through the Office of Management & Budget’s website.