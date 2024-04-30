Senate Judiciary Committee Introduces Omnibus Crime Package





Committee Substitute for House Bill 66 Addresses Fentanyl Overdose Deaths, Child Pornography Definition, Involuntary Commitment, Sex Crimes Testimony at a Grand Jury, and Registration of Sex Offenders

JUNEAU – Monday, the Senate Judiciary Committee took steps to address the state’s urgent concerns over sex crime rates, rising drug-related deaths, and gaps in legal procedures by introducing a committee substitute to House Bill 66. This comprehensive legislation addresses critical issues facing Alaska, including the alarming increase in fentanyl-related deaths, the need for more victim-centric legal language, and the improvement of legal processes to better protect victims of sex crimes. The components of the committee substitute are:

House Bill 66: Sponsored by Governor Mike Dunleavy, this bill tackles the rise in drug-related deaths in Alaska. It proposes stricter penalties for drug offenses, reclassifying the supply of drugs resulting in death as murder rather than manslaughter. Additionally, the legislation enhances penalties for manufacturing and distributing substances like fentanyl and methamphetamine, aiming to curb their distribution.

Senate Bill 65: This proposed legislation aims to streamline the grand jury process by allowing hearsay in grand jury proceedings similar to federal grand juries. By reducing the burden on victims and aligning sex offender registration requirements with federal standards, the bill enhances victim protection and ensures consistency in registration laws.

House Bill 265: Recognizing the gravity of crimes against children, this bill replaces the term “child pornography” with “child sexual abuse material” in Alaska Statutes. By emphasizing victim-centric language, the legislation aims to accurately depict the abusive nature of such acts and raise awareness about the severity of these crimes.

Senate Bill 53: This proposal enhances involuntary commitment statutes, responding to gaps in public safety measures highlighted by cases like Angela Harris’s stabbing. It introduces a two-year option for individuals found incompetent to stand trial, emphasizing a proactive approach to improving public safety while effectively managing resources.

“This package reflects our commitment to improving public safety, making wise use of our public safety resources, and addressing critical legal issues. By advancing these proposals, we are protecting our communities and working for a safer Alaska for all,” said Senator Matt Claman, D-Anchorage, Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. “Our focus is on implementing effective measures to combat drug-related deaths, streamline legal processes, and enhance victim protection. These efforts underscore our dedication to building a safer and more resilient Alaska.”

House Bill 66 will continue to be considered by the Judiciary Committee this week before being transmitted to the Senate Finance Committee.



