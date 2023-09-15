Senate Leaders Mourn the Loss of Eugene Peltola, Jr.





ANCHORAGE – Wednesday, Alaska was shocked by the news of the tragic death of Eugene Peltola, Jr., husband of Alaska Congresswoman Mary Peltola. Senate President Gary Stevens (R-Kodiak) and Senate Rules Chair Senator Bill Wielechowski (D-Anchorage) issued the following condolences:

“The news of Eugene’s death has shocked many Alaskans, including Rita and me. Eugene was a caring and loving family man who wanted to leave our great state a better place for his family and friends, and that is what he has done. During this period, we will share experiences and stories that we have had with Eugene and reflect on his legacy. We send our deepest sympathies to Mary during a time no one should have to go through.” – Senate President Gary Stevens

“As a pilot, fisherman, and Alaska Native leader, Eugene was a true Alaskan that embodied the spirit of Alaska. I send my condolences to Congresswoman Peltola, her family and extended-family, and friends of Eugene. Alaska lost a man truly dedicated to providing opportunity for rural Alaska, and all Alaskans.” – Senator Bill Wielechowski, Senate Rules Chair

