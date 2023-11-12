Senate Leaders Mourn the Loss of Former Colleague Representative Kurt Olson





Nikiski, AK – Friday, members of the Alaska State Senate learned that former Representative Kurt Olson, R-Soldotna, passed away from a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Representative Kurt Olson served the Central Kenai Peninsula in the Alaska House of Representatives from 2005 through 2016. Members of the Alaska Senate Majority issued the following statements:

“Kurt was a man of integrity and served the people of the Kenai Peninsula with the utmost respect for his community,” said Senate President Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak. “After his legislative career, he continued engaging in public service for the betterment of Alaska. I thank Kurt for his dedication and pass our legislative family’s sympathies to his wife, Barbara, his children, and grandchildren.”

“Kurt’s commitment to the Peninsula was unwavering. His years of fighting for the Kenai Peninsula helped build our community to what it is today,” said Senator Jesse Bjorkman, R-Nikiski. “We thank you, Kurt, for what you have provided to this community and our great state. The Bjorkman family send our deepest condolences to Barbara and all of Kurt’s friends and family.”

“Kurt loved his family, his community, and the legislative institution. His accomplishments and commitment to public service showcased his love for Alaska,” said Senator Cathy Giessel, R-Anchorage, Majority Leader. “He will forever remain in our hearts.”

“I served with Kurt for a number of years and always found that he was dedicated to what he believed was right for his community,” said Senator Bill Wielechowski, D-Anchorage. “I send my deepest sympathies to his family and friends as they mourn the loss of Kurt.”

