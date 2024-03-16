Senate President Gary Stevens Addresses Governor Dunleavy’s Decision to Veto Crucial Education Bill





JUNEAU – Thursday, Governor Mike Dunleavy vetoed Senate Bill 140, the legislature’s omnibus education compromise. Senate Bill 140 was the largest increase in school funding in state history, with a $680 increase to the Base Student Allocation. Senate Bill 140 significantly improved internet connectivity in rural Alaska, provided $10 million in additional funding for the Alaska Reads Act, and brought parity to public correspondence education by increasing funding by $14.5 million. Senate President Gary Stevens issued the following statement:

“It is unfortunate that the Governor’s veto forces schools to face further uncertainty, larger classrooms, and instructional loss. Our efforts from across political spectrums aimed to equip our schools with the resources essential for effective learning.

Despite ongoing discussions with the Governor over the past two and a half weeks to explore further compromises in a supplemental education bill, we were unable to come to an agreement.”

“On Monday, the Senate will meet with the House in joint session and attempt to override the Governor’s veto.”



