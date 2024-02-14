Senate President Mourns the Passing of Former Representative Tom Anderson





JUNEAU – Monday afternoon, the Alaska legislature became aware of the passing of former Representative Tom Anderson. Senator Gary Stevens (R-Kodiak), who served with Representative Anderson in the Alaska State House, issued the following statement:

“It is with somber reflection that we acknowledge the passing of Former Representative Tom Anderson. As we extend our deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time, I remember Tom as a devoted father and someone who brought a vibrant sense of humor to every interaction.

Tom was committed to his role as a loving parent, creating lasting memories with his family. His boisterous sense of humor brightened even the toughest of times, leaving an enduring impact on those who had the privilege of sharing moments of joy with him.

While acknowledging the complexities of his political journey, we honor the private aspects of Tom’s life and express our sympathy to his family, hoping they find comfort in the cherished memories they shared.”



