Senate Unanimously Passes Sullivan-Whitehouse Legislation to Reauthorize Marine Debris Grant Programs







WASHINGTON—U.S. Senators Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), ranking member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, and Representatives Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) and Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.), celebrated the Senate’s recent unanimous passage of S. 3022, the Save Our Seas 2.0 Marine Debris Infrastructure Programs Reauthorization Act, which would reauthorize key Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) marine debris programs to combat the worldwide crisis of trash entering the oceans and the threat of microplastics in the water. These programs were last authorized by the 2020 Save Our Seas (SOS) 2.0 Act, the most comprehensive legislation ever passed by Congress to address the threat of marine debris. Reps. Carter and Bonamici have introduced companion legislation in the House.

“Alaska has more coastline than the Lower 48 states combined, which means our state feels a disproportionate impact of the global marine debris crisis,” said Senator Sullivan. “These programs, last authorized by our Save Our Seas 2.0 Act, have helped our coastal communities clean up the debris that washes up onto our vast shoreline, provided access to clean drinking water, and supported the health and livelihoods of Alaskans, including our fishermen. I want to thank all my Senate colleagues for working to protect our coastal communities, ecosystems and economies, and I urge my House colleagues to join us in renewing these critically important programs before the end of the year.”

“In the first round of grants from one of our Save Our Seas 2.0 programs, every eligible state and territory requested funding,” said Ranking Member Whitehouse. “It is a clear demonstration of the enormous demand from both red states and blue states to address dangerous plastic pollution, and I’m pleased that the Senate has come together to reauthorize these programs. Together, we can protect our clean water and tackle the scourge of plastic waste washing up on shores from coast to coast.”

“From East to West, all Americans deserve access to clean water. Protecting our oceans, rivers, lakes, and drinking water is not a partisan issue. Reauthorizing these programs will keep trash out of U.S. waters, keep plastic out of our drinking water, and improve water systems across America. This is a must-pass bill that will make our citizens safer and help our environment thrive,” said Representative Carter.

“Clean water and a healthy ocean support every family in the country and every sector of the economy,” said Representative Bonamici. “Extending these successful EPA programs will strengthen the recycling and water systems that stop plastic at its source and support projects that clear debris that damages our shores. These tools work. They deliver cleaner recycling operations, safer drinking water systems, stronger wastewater treatment, and faster trash removal. I’m glad that the Senate advanced our bipartisan bill and look forward to its swift passage in the House to keep families and the environment healthy.”

Programs reauthorized by the legislation include the Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling (SWIFR) grants, which support recycling and waste management efforts. The 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act appropriated $275 million for SWIFR grants from Fiscal Year 2022 to FY 2026. Alaska communities and tribes have received 17 grants totaling $24 million.

According to the Recycling Partnership, every ton of new materials recycled generates $65.23 in wages in the U.S. The nonprofit organization estimates that fully investing in residential recycling nationwide could save taxpayers $9.4 billion in landfill fees over the next five years.

Other EPA programs reauthorized in the bill include the Trash Free Waters programs, a partnership to prevent, remove, and research marine debris, as well as the Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Grant Programs.

