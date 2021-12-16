Senator Begich Condemns Alaska Redistricting Board’s Latest Actions to Gerrymander the State





(Anchorage) – Wednesday, the Alaska Redistricting Board met and established a litigation subcommittee that placed Chair Binkley and Board member Bud Simpson as the sole members, despite the unembellished objections and recommendations from other board members. Senator Tom Begich (D-Anchorage), who has over 30 years of experience of reapportionment in Alaska, released the following statement:

“I am deeply disappointed in the decision made today by the redistricting board forming a “litigation subcommittee” and placing Chair Binkley and Member Simpson as the sole members despite objections. In typical John Binkley fashion, this proposal ramrodded through over the objections and recommendations of other members of the board, underscores the length Chair Binkley, Board member Bethany Marcum, and Board member Bud Simpson will go to gerrymander this state.

“Our constitutional forefathers sought to create a reapportionment process that was to be fair and guided by wisdom. I have seen none of that in today’s meeting or the chaotic process that ended the Board’s deliberation on November 10.

“Alaskans should be ashamed of the actions of John Binkley, Bethany Marcum, and Bud Simpson.”



