Senator Coghill Requests Additional Federal Aid to Improve Fairbanks Air Quality

JUNEAU – Senator John Coghill, R-North Pole, Monday sent a letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator, Andrew Wheeler, requesting additional financial assistance through the Targeted Airshed Grant Program to help the Fairbanks North Star Borough improve air quality.
“Air quality is a big issue in Interior Alaska,” said Sen. Coghill. “The woodstove change-out program has us moving in the right direction, but additional funding would be a significant benefit. I thank Senator Murkowski and Senator Sullivan for their attention to this matter. Any help with additional funds would be greatly appreciated by those trying to help improve the air we breathe.”
U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, as well as Mr. Lucas Agnew of the Committee on Appropriations, were also recipients of the letter.
To view the letter, click here.
For more information, contact Senate Majority Communications Director Daniel McDonald at (907) 465-4066.
###