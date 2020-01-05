Senator Donny Olson Calls On Governor Dunleavy to Request an Extension of REAL ID Deadline

ANCHORAGE – On December 16, 2019, the Department of Administration announced they are seeking $60,000 in donations from Alaskans to implement REAL ID in rural Alaska. Last month, the Anchorage Daily News reported that the department needs these donations to create a rural outreach program to ensure rural Alaskans have the necessary access to obtain a REAL ID.
Senator Donny Olson (D-Golovin), who represents the largest state senate district in the nation which is made up entirely of rural Alaska communities, called on Governor Dunleavy this week to seek an extension for the REAL ID implementation deadline.
“Alaskans are not happy with this Administration’s desire to seek donations to implement a government program they do not want. Governor Dunleavy is extremely close with President Trump, and he should take advantage of that relationship to seek an extension so the state can figure out a proper path to reach all Alaskans – from rural to urban Alaska,” said Sen. Olson.
Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005 to increase license security standards after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Alaskans must have a REAL ID, or another form of federal identification, by October 1, 2020, to pass through security at airports and other federally secured areas. Alaskans that do not obtain a REAL ID or other federally recognized identifications will be barred from travel after this deadline.
“Without proper outreach to rural Alaska, many Alaskans won’t have access to travel for necessary medical care and family resources. This is an opportunity for Governor Dunleavy to lead and look out for rural Alaska,” concluded Sen. Olson.
© 2020, ↑ Alaska Native News
