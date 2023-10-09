Senator Murkowski Introduces Bipartisan Bill to Improve Access to Eating Disorder Care for Seniors and People with Disabilities





Washington, DC – U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) reintroduced a bipartisan bill to better support seniors and people who experience disabilities who are struggling with eating disorders. The bipartisan Nutrition CARE Act would expand access to medical care for Medicare beneficiaries with eating disorders by including coverage of outpatient medical nutrition therapy through Medicare Part B, which will provide patients with a more comprehensive, specialized approach to combating eating disorders than what is currently offered under Medicare.

“Eating disorders are dangerous illnesses that harm the health of millions of Americans, regardless of their age or background. The bipartisan Nutrition CARE Act would help ensure that seniors and people living with disabilities who struggle with eating disorders have increased access to medical nutrition therapy—an effort that would make a difference in Alaska, where we face a shortage of treatment options. Together, we can support people who struggle with eating disorders, destigmatize the illness among older people, and improve the health of seniors and people living with disabilities,” said Senator Lisa Murkowski.

“Eating disorders can affect all Americans, including older people and individuals who experience disabilities. For these groups especially, an eating disorder can be life threatening, and it is critical that people on Medicare with an eating disorder can get the full help that they need,” said Senator Hassan.

The bipartisan Nutrition CARE Act would allow registered physicians, dieticians, nutrition specialists, and mental health professionals to provide medical nutrition therapy services to Medicare beneficiaries. Currently, Medicare beneficiaries struggling with an eating disorder can access psychiatric, therapy, and medical services. The expanded services would include 13 hours of medical nutrition therapy—including a one hour initial assessment and 12 hours of reassessment and intervention—during the first year that the beneficiary begins receiving services. The beneficiary would then be able to access four hours of medical nutrition therapy services during each subsequent year.

