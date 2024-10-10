Senator Murkowski Joins Senate Resolution Standing with Israel on One-Year Anniversary of Horrific Terrorist Attacks





Washington, D.C. — On the one-year anniversary of the brutal Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) joined forty-eight of her Senate colleagues condemning the attacks, while supporting a path towards the survival and security of Israel, as well as the safe release of United States hostages from the Gaza Strip.

“Our prayers continue to be with the families and victims of the barbaric terrorist attacks perpetrated by Hamas one year ago,” said Senator Murkowski. “As on day one, we stand with our ally Israel as they defend their people and their sovereignty. We also continue to pray for those in the region and hope for a resolution that will bring a stop to hostilities, safe return of those taken hostage by Hamas, and an end to the rise in antisemitism here at home that has made Jewish Americans feel threatened. The United States is committed to providing Israel the resources they need to defend themselves and providing humanitarian aid to the innocent civilians caught up in Hamas’ deadly war of terror.”

You can read S.Res.890 below.

“Condemning the brutal Hamas-led terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, and supporting an outcome that ensures the forever survival of Israel, the complete denial of the ability of Hamas to reconstitute in the region, and the safe release of United States hostages from the Gaza Strip.

Whereas Hamas is a foreign terrorist organization designated by the Secretary of State under section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1189), whose founding charter states a commitment to destroying Israel and any nation that would support it, including the United States;

Whereas, on October 7, 2023, Iran-backed Hamas terrorists led an attack on Israel, killing approximately 1,200 individuals, including 40 United States citizens, taking 251 individuals hostage, and launching thousands of rockets toward Israel;

Whereas Israel, like other sovereign states, has a right to defend itself;

Whereas, after a year of continued and growing hostilities by Iranian proxies, Israel has launched operations to defend its people, eradicate Hamas terrorists, and rescue hostages held in the Gaza Strip;

Whereas Iran-backed Hamas has proven that it has no desire for peace in the region and has repeatedly broken negotiated ceasefire agreements and initiated attacks against Israel; and

Whereas, since October 7, 2023, Iran-backed terrorists continue rocket attacks on innocent civilians, disrupting major shipping and trade routes throughout the region, lobbing attacks on United States personnel and bases across the region, and killing and injuring more than 186 troops: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved, That the Senate—

condemns Iran-backed Hamas for its brutal attacks on Israel;

condemns Iran-backed Hamas for killing and taking hostage United States citizens;

condemns Iran-backed Hamas for its use of rape as a weapon of war and for its inhumane treatment, torture, and killing of hostages;

condemns the destructive and antisemitic protests in which property has been damaged, flags have been torn down, burned, and replaced with Hamas flags, and Jewish Americans have felt their safety threatened; and

supports an outcome that will—

ensure the forever survival of Israel;

destroy the ability of Hamas to reconstitute any leadership role in the region; and

(C) safely release and return all United States hostages.”

