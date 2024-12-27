Senator Murkowski Opposes Denali Name Change





Washington, DC – In response to recent comments from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) reaffirmed her support for Denali to remain the officially recognized name of North America’s tallest mountain.

“You can’t improve upon the name that Alaska’s Koyukon Athabascans bestowed on North America’s tallest peak, Denali – the Great One,” Senator Murkowski said. “For years, I advocated in Congress to restore the rightful name for this majestic mountain to respect Alaska’s first people who have lived on these lands for thousands of years. This is an issue that should not be relitigated.”



