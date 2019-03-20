Senator Olson Offers to Pay for Public Space in Nome for Governor Dunleavy’s Town Hall

Offer would turn the Governor’s town hall into a public event without terms and conditions placed on rural residents
JUNEAU – On Monday, March 18, Governor Dunleavy announced a statewide roadshow to promote his proposed budget cuts. On Tuesday, the public became aware that the events in five Alaska cities were private and sponsored and paid for by Americans for Prosperity – Alaska, an organization that is funded by the multi-billionaire Koch brothers from Kansas.
Today, Senator Donny Olson (D-Golovin) sent a letter to Governor Dunleavy expressing concern about holding such private town halls. The 415-word terms and conditions on the Americans for Prosperity website demanded Alaskans give up constitutional rights to attend or they will be asked to leave. In response, Senator Olson has offered to personally pay for the use of Old St. Joe’s in Nome for the March 27 event to allow for the public at large to attend and voice their concern without stipulations placed on them.
“This budget impacts all Alaskans, but disproportionately in my region of the state. My constituents are outraged that Governor Dunleavy is using public resources announcing an event to promote American’s for Prosperity’s political agenda,” said Sen. Olson. “I am providing this opportunity for Governor Dunleavy to leave Americans for Prosperity’s political propaganda behind and hear from all Alaskans, no matter their political background or stance on his agenda. I hope the Governor will take me up on this offer.”
The letter was hand delivered to Governor Dunleavy’s office in the Capitol Wednesday morning.