Senate Democratic Leader Responds to Governor Dunleavy’s Private Townhalls Paid for by Multi-Billionaire Special Interests

“On the campaign trail, then-candidate Dunleavy promoted restoring trust in government as one of his main themes for his administration. Now that he is governor, countless campaign promises continue to be broken. This represents one more failure of trust by Governor Dunleavy and his Administration,” said Senator Tom Begich (D-Anchorage). “Holding private events to promote his anti-Alaska agenda, which is sponsored and paid for by special interests that are funded by radical outsiders, is not the Alaskan way. Alaska’s governor should be open, transparent, and dedicated to serving Alaskans, not multi-billionaires from Kansas and their political agenda.”
On the event website, Americans for Prosperity provided a 415-word disclaimer on the terms and conditions of the event which threatens Alaskans if they do not comply with their rules. If you don’t follow these set rules, you will be denied admission or forced “to leave the event.”
“I encourage Governor Dunleavy to cancel these events paid for by outside special interests. The Governor has an obligation to promote open and transparent public forums where all Alaskans can come and freely express their ideas and concerns about the state’s budget and policies without fear of retaliation if they do not share the same agenda,” continued Sen. Begich.