Senator Sullivan Calls for Moratorium on U.S. Diesel Exports

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ANCHORAGE, AK — Tuesday, U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) called for a temporary moratorium on U.S. exports of diesel until the conflict with Iran is resolved to prioritize Alaskan families, truckers, and fishermen over foreign fuel buyers.

“American workers are producing more diesel than they have in years, yet Alaskans are paying higher prices at the pump,” said Senator Dan Sullivan. “American fuel should stay home with Americans. The cost of diesel is just too damn high. I’m calling for a temporary pause of American diesel exports so that we can rebuild our reserves ahead of winter, and put American and Alaskan families first. The best way to bring down energy prices for Alaskans is to produce more energy in Alaska, by Alaskans, for Alaskans.”

Senator Sullivan emphasized that the moratorium should be temporary, and should be lifted once the conflict with Iran is resolved and U.S. inventories return to normal ranges, and paired with the long-term solution he has successfully championed during his time in the Senate: unleashing Alaska’s energy dominance to lower costs for all Americans.

While Senator Sullivan is taking concrete steps to bring down prices, Mary Peltola continues to treat Alaskans’ pain at the pump as a political prop to hide her record of selling out Alaskan families. Alaskans are still waiting to hear a single result she delivered in Congress, and she has yet to take any stance on how she’ll lower prices for Alaskans.

“Mary Peltola looks at record diesel prices and sees an opportunity to run a campaign ad full of empty promises. Dan Sullivan looks at record diesel prices and takes action,” said Nate Adams, campaign spokesman. “Alaskans know exactly what a Peltola victory means: handing control of the U.S. Senate to Chuck Schumer and the same Democrat regime whose relentless onslaught on Alaskan energy sent fuel prices soaring in 2022, the same year Congresswoman Peltola went to Washington. Mary Peltola’s Democrat allies spent years blocking the energy production Alaska needed, and if she puts them back in power, they’ll block it again and prices will only go up.”