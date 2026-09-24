Planned Burn starting this weekend in the White Mountains National Recreation Area











Smoke may be visible September 25 through September 29

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — The U.S. Wildland Fire Service will conduct a planned burn of woody debris piles in the BLM’s White Mountains National Recreation Area beginning this week. The burns—which address piles of unsalvageable black spruce built in response to a 2025 wildfire—help reduce the risk of wildfire, protect private property and community members, and provide a safety corridor for firefighters to suppress future wildfires.

The burn piles are located at three cabin sites in the White Mountains National Recreation Area : Eleazar’s Cabin, Summit Trail Shelter, and Wickersham Trail Shelter. Burning these piles will enhance recreationalists experience and improve the cabins resiliency to future fires in the area.

Staff plan to begin burning on September 25 and continue until September 29. However, the specific timing of ignition will depend on favorable weather and fuel moisture conditions. Crews will be on site for the duration of the burn.

If you are recreating in the area during this time, smoke may be visible. The public is reminded to not call emergency services even though smoke may be visible. Prescribed fire smoke may affect your health. For more information, please visit the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation website

For more information about this planned burn, please contact Fuels Technician Andrew Smith at (860) 882-2214 or Fire Specialist Melissa Fischer at (907) 356-5831.

The BLM’s White Mountains National Recreation Area is located about an hour’s drive from Fairbanks, Alaska, off the Steese and Elliott Highways . This one-million-acre area offers year-round access to stunning scenery, peaceful solitude, and outstanding opportunities for recreation. With 250 miles of groomed winter trails, summer hiking trails, three campgrounds, 13 public use cabins, and two trail shelters, the White Mountains presents visitors with abundant opportunities to explore their public lands. The White Mountains also offer opportunities for wildlife viewing, fishing, boating, winter sports, and more. To learn more about the White Mountain National Recreation Area and plan a future visit, visit the BLM White Mountain National Recreation Area website