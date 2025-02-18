Senators Murkowski and Sullivan Recognize Elizabeth Peratrovich Day





Anchorage, AK – U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan (both R-AK) are honored to recognize February 16th as “Elizabeth Peratrovich Day” through a Senate resolution. The national recognition celebrates the historic Alaska civil rights leader who played an integral role in the Alaska Territorial Legislature’s passage the Anti-Discrimination Act of 1945—decades before the signing of the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964. This is the third consecutive year that Elizabeth Peratrovich Day will be nationally recognized.

“Whether it be her work to integrate public schools, laying the groundwork for ANCSA, or securing the right to vote for Alaska Natives, Elizabeth Peratrovich left an indelible mark on Alaska’s history,” said Senator Murkowski.“Senator Sullivan and I are honored to lead this resolution in Congress to nationally commemorate her extraordinary contributions to Alaska.”

“Elizabeth Peratrovich changed Alaska’s history—and our country’s history—for the better, fighting tirelessly for racial equality decades before the passage of the national Civil Rights Act in Congress,” said Senator Sullivan.“Her courage and leadership was a shining light in a dark chapter of history when Alaska Native people were routinely discriminated against and denied equal rights in our state. Elizabeth Peratrovich’s legacy as a civil rights leader continues to inspire generations of Alaskans to speak out against injustice and listen to voices that may be silenced or ignored. I look forward to the unanimous passage of our resolution for the third year in a row to recognize February 16 as Elizabeth Peratrovich Day nationwide—an incredible, fitting tribute to this great Alaskan and American.”



