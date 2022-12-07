Sephan Allen Sentenced to 21 Years for String of Armed Robberies





(Anchorage, AK) – On Dec. 1, 2022, Superior Court Judge Kevin M. Saxby sentenced Anchorage resident Sephan James Allen to 21 years in prison for a string of armed robberies that took place in 2019 and 2020 between Anchorage, Chugiak, Eagle River, and Palmer.

Allen pleaded guilty to consolidated counts of first-degree robbery and consolidated counts of third-degree assault in the Anchorage case. He also pleaded to a first-degree robbery charge in the Palmer case.

At sentencing, Judge Saxby described the numerous armed robberies as extremely dangerous conduct that put innocent members of the community at risk. He noted that a lengthy period of incarceration was necessary to protect the public given the seriousness of the conduct. Judge Saxby highlighted the number of robberies, including the demands for money and merchandise at gunpoint on many separate occasions.

In addition to the 21 years to serve, Judge Saxby suspended an additional nine years of prison time and placed Allen on probation for 10 years.

